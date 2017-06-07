Best of the Best: 3 Top-Notch Transports That Get You and the Crew There in Comfort

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team took the lead on the SVAutobiogra­phy Dynamic, which sits 8 millimeters lower than a standard Range Rover to emphasize its aggressive performance. Producing 550 hp, the new range-​topping model’s supercharged 5-liter V-8 engine—the most potent in Range Rover’s history—delivers a top speed of 155 mph. The Dynamic is also equipped with an upgraded suspension and brakes, plus paddle shifters that let the driver control the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Incontrol, the new system for information, entertainment, and connectivity, includes a dazzling, customizable virtual instrument display. Outside and in, tasteful touches abound (starting at $170,900).—Ronald Ahrens



East Coast Defender

The Land Rover Defender may top the short list of automobiles that have achieved genuine cult status. It was built from 1948 to 2016, though it hasn’t been available in the United States since 1997, so this most coveted Rover is a rare sight on American soil. For better and worse, it remained essentially unchanged throughout its production run. Like the Galápagos tortoise, another long-lived species, the Defender was always imperturbable but also ponderous.

When East Coast Defender transforms an original Land Rover 90, 110, or 130, it addresses the model’s shortcomings. It will replace the lumpy Rover V-8 with a 430 hp Chevrolet LS3 V-8 or a Chevrolet LC9 and upgrade the suspension, brakes, wheels, and lights (from $175,000).—Robert Ross



Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Mobility Vehicle

Becker Automotive Design has been producing ultra-secure luxury transport vehicles for more than 20 years. Its latest specialty vehicle is designed specifically for passengers who use a wheelchair or mobility scooter. It’s a stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV retrofitted with longer rear doors, a higher roof, and a lowered floor, and equipped with an electric lift. The rear portion of the cabin features two forward-​facing seats and room for a wheelchair or scooter. Options include a 40-inch TV, theater-quality sound, and Internet connectivity. Becker’s custom-made seats are available with heating and massage functions. Like all Becker models, the Luxury Mobility Vehicle can be ordered with various levels of armoring (starting at $275,000).—Laura Burstein