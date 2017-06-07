Best of the Best

Best of the Best: 3 Top-Notch Transports That Get You and the Crew There in Comfort

Even when conditions are rough, these versatile vehicles are roomy and refined.

By , and on June 7, 2017
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

Related Articles

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic
Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team took the lead on the SVAutobiogra­phy Dynamic, which sits 8 millimeters lower than a standard Range Rover to emphasize its aggressive performance. Producing 550 hp, the new range-​topping model’s supercharged 5-liter V-8 engine—the most potent in Range Rover’s history—delivers a top speed of 155 mph. The Dynamic is also equipped with an upgraded suspension and brakes, plus paddle shifters that let the driver control the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Incontrol, the new system for information, entertainment, and connectivity, includes a dazzling, customizable virtual instrument display. Outside and in, tasteful touches abound (starting at $170,900).—Ronald Ahrens

Land Rover East Coast Defender

East Coast Defender
The Land Rover Defender may top the short list of automobiles that have achieved genuine cult status. It was built from 1948 to 2016, though it hasn’t been available in the United States since 1997, so this most coveted Rover is a rare sight on American soil. For better and worse, it remained essentially unchanged throughout its production run. Like the Galápagos tortoise, another long-lived species, the Defender was always imperturbable but also ponderous.

When East Coast Defender transforms an original Land Rover 90, 110, or 130, it addresses the model’s shortcomings. It will replace the lumpy Rover V-8 with a 430 hp Chevrolet LS3 V-8 or a Chevrolet LC9 and upgrade the suspension, brakes, wheels, and lights (from $175,000).—Robert Ross

Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Mobility Vehicle

Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Mobility Vehicle
Becker Automotive Design has been producing ultra-secure luxury transport vehicles for more than 20 years. Its latest specialty vehicle is designed specifically for passengers who use a wheelchair or mobility scooter. It’s a stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV retrofitted with longer rear doors, a higher roof, and a lowered floor, and equipped with an electric lift. The rear portion of the cabin features two forward-​facing seats and room for a wheelchair or scooter. Options include a 40-inch TV, theater-quality sound, and Internet connectivity. Becker’s custom-made seats are available with heating and massage functions. Like all Becker models, the Luxury Mobility Vehicle can be ordered with various levels of armoring (starting at $275,000).—Laura Burstein

 

More Cars

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

ad