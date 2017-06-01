The Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance Brings A-List Autos to Beverly Hills

On May 8, scores of classic automobiles took up temporary residence at an18-acre Beverly Hills estate as part of the 8th annual Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance. With the legendary Los Angeles location—built nearly a century ago by oil tycoon Edward Doheny—serving as backdrop, nearly two dozen cars were crowned victorious. Among the rarified field were three mid-century Ferraris and a pair of Lincolns (produced between both World Wars) which collected honors in time to mark the 70th and 100th anniversaries, respectively, of the two marques. All cars were judged using the “French method,” which emphasizes the overall impression of a vehicle while factoring in originality, authenticity, and design. Here’s a closer look at five of the winners.