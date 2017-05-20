This Porsche 930 Demonstrates Why It’s an Iconic Coupe

Shakespeare’s sentiment that “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” can certainly be appreciated by admirers of the Porsche 930, a turbocharged head-turner also referred to as the Porsche 911 Turbo. The German marque’s monumental coupe had a production run from 1975 through 1989 and was, for many, the belle of the automotive ball during that period. One such captivated car enthusiast is engineer Grant Karnes, owner of this 1979 Porsche 930.

“I enjoy all things that blend art and science,” says Karnes. “If you look at the 930, it’s just a classic example of that.”

Watch him show RobbReport.com’s partner Petrolicious what it’s like behind the wheel and why this particular vehicle was his passion project. (petrolicious.com)