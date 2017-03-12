The DB11 Performs and Handles Better than Any Previous Aston Martin

March 12, 2017

Photography by Steven Lippman
Stylist: Milka Prica; sylist’s assistant: Patricia Basil

Aston Martin’s latest, the DB11, is the brand’s most capable car ever.

Some years ago, I had a conversation with an auto-restoration expert renowned for his work on classic Aston Martins. He described how on more than one occasion a tired old example of the DB5—freshly acquired for restoration by an aging business executive living out his James Bond fantasy—would arrive at his shop with the cassette-tape player on and Shirley Bassey belting out “Gold-fing-gahhh. . . .”

Although Aston Martin has a rich 104-year history, the models that collectors covet most are the DB4 and DB5 series, which were produced from 1958 to 1965. Of those, none is more famous than the DB5 that appeared in the 1964 film Goldfinger. The tricked-out coupe was finished in silver-birch metallic paint, fitted with an array of nasty gadgets, and driven by the secret agent who had it all: looks, charm, money, and what was then the world’s most exotic sports car.

The enduring appeal of the DB5 is such that contemporary Aston Martins can still confer on their owners a panache unequaled by any other marque. And while the new DB11 won’t shave off pounds, grow hair, add IQ points, or attract mates to its owner, it will turn heads and raise eyebrows, including those of its driver. You see, this is not just the sexiest Aston Martin since Goldfinger, it is the brand’s most capable and accomplished car ever.

The DB11 is the first Aston Martin launched under the company’s Second Century plan. Priced from $212,000, it is the brand’s first all-new car in 13 years, spearheading developments that will be seen in future models. Its production-line predecessor is the DB9, which was introduced in 2003. That car’s styling (by Henrik Fisker) and those of the Vantage (also by Fisker) and Vanquish have stood the test of time—they are modern classics in the most legitimate sense.

But while other auto brands have been making huge advances in technology, materials, and manufacturing since the DB9’s release, Aston Martin has been constrained by limited development budgets, causing it to fall behind the competition in everything but stunningly good looks. The DB11, though, redresses any shortcomings in the state of Aston’s art with a whole new design vocabulary that exploits aerodynamic efficiency, a new 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 that was developed in-house, and a stronger, lighter bonded-aluminum structure with a svelte skin of pressed aluminum, composite, and plastic panels.

