Drive with a Le Mans Legend During Primland’s Racing Experience

  • Tom Kristensen, a nine-time Le mans winner, will be part of the Primland Racing Experience.
    Tom Kristensen, a nine-time Le mans winner, will be part of the Primland Racing Experience.
  • Professional racers Harold Primat (left) and Tom Kristensen (right).
    Professional racers Harold Primat (left) and Tom Kristensen (right).
  • The Primland resort.
    The Primland resort.
  • A helicopter will transport guests to Virginia International Raceway.
    A helicopter will transport guests to Virginia International Raceway.
  • The Primland Racing Experience.
    The Primland Racing Experience.
  • Tom Kristensen, a nine-time Le mans winner, will be part of the Primland Racing Experience.
  • Professional racers Harold Primat (left) and Tom Kristensen (right).
  • The Primland resort.
  • A helicopter will transport guests to Virginia International Raceway.
  • The Primland Racing Experience.
  • Shaun Tolson
May 1, 2017

Southern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, with its sweeping curves over rolling hills, has long been a siren’s call to driving enthusiasts. Now, however, the region gives them an opportunity to truly test their motorsports mettle with Primland’s Racing Experience—from August 13 through 15.

Primland resort’s three-day package begins with a welcome dinner hosted by endurance racecar drivers Harold Primat and Tom Kristensen, the latter of whom has finished first at the 24 Hours of Le Mans a record nine times. On Monday, helicopters will be waiting to whisk guests away to Virginia International Raceway where individuals can drive an Audi R8 around a track that Kristensen says has “one of the best flows of any racetrack in the world,” thanks to a general layout originally built for dirt racing. After spending time behind the wheel, participants will slide over to the passenger seat as Kristensen and Primat take control for a few high-speed hot laps.

Finally, there will be a chance to race the pros in a karting competition before returning to the resort (via helicopter) for a cocktail reception and a buffet of Southern soul food. On the last day, guests can either play in a golf tournament on Primland’s Donald Steel–designed course or enjoy a variety of outdoor activities that include shooting (with guided instruction) at the resort’s sporting clays course and horseback riding. The racing-experience package is limited to 20 people (along with their non-driving companions) and is priced at $8,500. (primland.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2655 Stories Available | Advanced search
1952 Ferrari 340 America Spider Vignale’s. Image courtesy of Petrolicious
Ferrari’s Most Important Racecar from 1952 Still R...
An entry in that year’s Mille Miglia, this Ferrari 340 America Spider recently returned in style…
Read Article
A BMW 507 once owned by Elvis Presley.
Elvis Presley’s BMW 507 Gets a Rocking Restoration
Found deteriorating in a barn, the roadster was meticulously brought back to its original beauty…
Read Article
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
2655 Stories Available | Advanced search