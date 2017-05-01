Drive with a Le Mans Legend During Primland’s Racing Experience

Southern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, with its sweeping curves over rolling hills, has long been a siren’s call to driving enthusiasts. Now, however, the region gives them an opportunity to truly test their motorsports mettle with Primland’s Racing Experience—from August 13 through 15.

Primland resort’s three-day package begins with a welcome dinner hosted by endurance racecar drivers Harold Primat and Tom Kristensen, the latter of whom has finished first at the 24 Hours of Le Mans a record nine times. On Monday, helicopters will be waiting to whisk guests away to Virginia International Raceway where individuals can drive an Audi R8 around a track that Kristensen says has “one of the best flows of any racetrack in the world,” thanks to a general layout originally built for dirt racing. After spending time behind the wheel, participants will slide over to the passenger seat as Kristensen and Primat take control for a few high-speed hot laps.

Finally, there will be a chance to race the pros in a karting competition before returning to the resort (via helicopter) for a cocktail reception and a buffet of Southern soul food. On the last day, guests can either play in a golf tournament on Primland’s Donald Steel–designed course or enjoy a variety of outdoor activities that include shooting (with guided instruction) at the resort’s sporting clays course and horseback riding. The racing-experience package is limited to 20 people (along with their non-driving companions) and is priced at $8,500. (primland.com)