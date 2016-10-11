Driving the 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S in Southern California

  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
  • 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S
October 11, 2016

Compact, cute, and spunky, the Porsche Boxster is rarely confused with big brash exotic cars. In a move intended to bolster its performance and efficiency (with the inadvertent side effect of reinforcing its plucky personality), Porsche has traded the Boxster’s sonorous six-cylinder engine for a smaller, turbocharged four-cylinder—a move some purists would call blasphemy.

The nostalgia for the naturally aspirated flat-six is understandable. After all, that powerplant configuration was shared with the legendary Porsche 911, and in the outgoing Boxster Spyder application it produced one of the most aurally pleasing exhaust notes this side of an Italian exotic. But Porsche’s move towards turbocharging also yields 35 more hp, for a total of 300 hp in the 2.0-liter base model (which also has a 36 percent increase in torque) and 350 hp in the 2.5-liter S model (which has 17 percent more torque than the previous Boxster S). Despite the power gains, the new engines are up to 14 percent more fuel efficient than their predecessors.

This sounds like a win-win scenario for open-air sports car fanatics, but will the 718 land on the right side of sports car history? The proof in the pudding is in the tasting (or so they say), so we piloted a Porsche 718 Boxster S from Santa Barbara to Monterey, Calif., to find out.

The first thing you notice when firing up the flat-four is that, yes, the exhaust note has certainly changed. Though the sound quality is not nearly as full, robust, and melodiously pleasing as the old engine, the new mill is thankfully not lacking in character. Equipped with the sport exhaust option (a necessity, in our view), there’s a reassuring volume to the bass-heavy notes produced by the new engine, a different-but-still-there personality that marks the end of a certain era and the start of another entirely different one. With an ear to the engine, the Boxster’s personality has transformed into an arguably less sexy, but still charismatic version of its former self.

And then there’s the performance. Launch a 718 Boxster S with the PDK automatic transmission and the Sport Chrono package, and 60 mph can be reached in a mere 4 seconds flat—a dramatic 0.5-second improvement over the outgoing model. Variable turbine geometry borrowed from the 911 Turbo lends the powerplant greater flexibility, which makes it pull resolutely from low rpms. The sensation from the driver’s seat is wholly satisfying: The Boxster S charges ahead with a newfound sense of urgency, and the sound, especially when the sport exhaust is activated, is certainly there. But just as importantly, so is the thrust. This is a car that can accelerate to 60 as quickly as some V-12–powered exotics, yet proves lithe and responsive in the canyons. With a PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) option that offers a 10 mm lower suspension for the base model and 20 mm for the Boxter S, the new Boxster’s agility more closely resembles the highly maneuverable outgoing GTS model than a standard issue Boxster. Along a stretch of Highway 46 that careens through mountains on its way into the seaside town of Cambria, the Boxster hustled through the corners with gusto, shifting direction effortlessly thanks to its mass-centralized layout and under-3,000-pound curb weight. The engine revved hard to redline, and the steering offered excellent feedback.

Though heady and satisfying, if there was one thing we missed during our time with the 718 Boxster S, it was the old engine’s stirring sound. That said, the new motor’s guttural song may take some getting used to, and might even grow on us. Controversial sound aside, Porsche’s latest roadster proves the German brand is embracing a turbocharged future with aplomb—delivering more power, maneuverability, and potency than ever. In spite of its downsized engine, the 718 moves forward with a gutsier package that proves this scrappy roadster can tussle with bigger and more seemingly fearsome competitors while projecting its image as an automotive underdog. The Porsche 718 Boxster is priced from $56,000, while the S version is priced from $68,400. (porsche.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search