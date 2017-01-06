Driving the Infiniti Q60 Coupe in Robb Report’s Own Backyard

  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
  • Infiniti Q60 Coupe
January 6, 2017

“I love your car,” the valet gushed as I pulled the Infiniti Q60 up to the curb, not far from Los Angeles’ famous Sunset Boulevard. The street was lined with a gaggle of Porsches, Range Rovers, and Bentleys that had conveyed Hollywood heavy-hitters to the annual Women in Entertainment breakfast, which includes Mercedes-Benz among its sponsors. “Really?” I asked. “Yeah,” he replied. “I love that it’s different.”

Unveiled last January at the 2016 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Infiniti Q60 is indeed different. It is also the best-looking coupe in the near-luxury segment. Infiniti’s executive design director Alfonso Albaisa and his team created sleek, elegant styling that stands out without looking overdone. In front, Infiniti’s signature double-arch grille is large and aggressive, but steers clear of the looming maw embraced by some of its competitors. Wraparound LED headlights emulate, according to designers, the appearance of human eyelids.

From the side, the Q60 has a low, swooping roofline and high beltline, with flared rocker panels and an arcing character line that runs from behind the door and into the decklid. The rear view emphasizes the Q60’s wide hips with dual exhaust tips and a slightly arching decklid spoiler.

Our test car is the 3.0t Premium (starting at $44,300), clad in sapphire-like Iridium Blue and powered by a 3-liter turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 300 hp and 295 ft lbs of torque. It sits in the middle of the Q60 lineup, above the entry-level 2.0-liter four-cylinder car, and the line-topping Red Sport 400, with its 400 hp, turbocharged V-6.

The Q60 does not scream power or speed, nor does it need to. Even in sport mode with the optional direct adaptive steering, the handling is comfortable and relaxed, with a throttle response that seems tuned in favor of fuel economy. Shifts from the 7-speed automatic transmission are smooth and mellow. But once you are cruising at higher revs, there is plenty of power from the engine and boost from the turbocharger to merge onto the highway and pass countless Corollas and Priuses going exactly the speed limit in the fast lane.

The Driver Assistance Package includes a battery of active safety features such as forward collision warning and pedestrian detection. As we maneuver through traffic on the infamous 405 freeway, the system senses slowing or stopped traffic ahead and sounds a warning beep, applies the brakes, or even disables the throttle. Those who prefer less babysitting can decrease the threshold of the car’s warning and braking systems.

Though it is not to be compared with an Audi or Mercedes-Benz, the Infiniti Q60 coupe is a handsome alternative to any other sport coupe in its price range. And it is sure to draw plenty of attention in a sea of sameness—even from a jaded valet. (infinitiusa.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2561 Stories Available | Advanced search
Driving the Mercedes-AMG E63 S in Faro, Portugal
Robb Report finds out if the most powerful E-Class sedan ever made lives up to the hype…
Read Article
Driving the 2018 Lexus LC 500 in Seville, Spain
The new Lexus LC 500 is proof that concept cars really can become a reality…
Read Article
Photo by Daimler AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars
Four Destinations That Auto Enthusiasts Should Vis...
These are the places to go if you want to buy a collector car or brush up on ice-driving skills…
Read Article
What Will Be Robb Report’s 2017 Car of the Year? C...
The results won’t be revealed until the April 2017 issue, but you can vote for your favorite car...
Read Article
L.A. Driving in the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe
Letting ’er rip in Mercedes-AMG’s new beast…
Read Article
10 Momentous Motorcycles of 2016
Breaking barriers in performance and design, bike manufacturers were really on a roll this year…
View Slideshow
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
2561 Stories Available | Advanced search