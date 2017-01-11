The Easiest Way to Own a Vintage Ford Bronco

Opened last summer in Hamel, Illinois, Gateway Bronco is one of the newest players in the Bronco restoration industry and possibly the quickest. Frustrated with the turnaround time for most restoration shops, its founder Seth Burgett specializes in simple and easy turnkey restorations that are ready for delivery in one to two months. “Our trucks are for a family’s vacation vehicle,” explains Burgett. “When they want it, they want it now.”

Bronco enthusiasts can choose from three packages, all of which have a fixed price that includes the acquisition of a first-generation Bronco. Gateway’s base package, the Restomod 347 Fuelie ($80,000), features a fuel-injected 347 stroker engine, new paint, a two-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and the choice of a 4-speed automatic or 5-speed manual transmission. Both the Coyote Edition Survivor ($120,000), which sports original paint, and the Modern Day Warrior ($160,000) feature new 5.0-liter Coyote 302 engines. They also include upgraded leather interiors, Wilwood disc brakes, and a three- and five-year warranty, respectively. (gatewaybronco.com)