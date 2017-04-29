Elvis Presley’s BMW 507 Gets a Rocking Restoration

April 29, 2017

 

 

This extremely rare BMW 507 was in sorry shape when Klaus Kutscher, a BMW Classic’s restoration expert, found it in a barn on a pumpkin farm, missing many of its parts and needing a lot of work. Much to his surprise, when a search was done on the 507’s VIN number, Kutscher found out that the previous owner of the car was none other than Elvis Presley, who had used it as a daily driver during his time stationed in Germany with the U.S. military. Kutscher tells Robb Report partner Petrolicious about what the intensive restoration process was like and the surprises he learned along the way—like why the car was painted red out of frustration.  

