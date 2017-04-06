The Evora Sport 410 Is the Fastest Street-Legal Lotus Sold in the United States

  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
    The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
    The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
    The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
    The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
  • The Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition
April 6, 2017

Flower power will soon impact the North American automotive market as sales of the Lotus Evora Sport 410 are about to blossom. The latest variant of the British marque’s Evora model, which debuted in 2008, the Evora Sport 410 premiered last year and was available to buyers in Europe and Asia. Lotus announced today that the hand-built car has now been modified to meet North America’s emissions and safety standards without sacrificing its lightweight legerdemain on the road. The result is the fastest street-sanctioned Lotus to be sold in the United States.

The 400 hp stateside version boasts a supercharged, 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine (with 301 ft lbs of torque) teamed with a 6-speed manual gearbox (a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle-shifters is also an option). The power train allows the coupe to kick from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and top out at 190 mph—the same as its overseas counterpart.

The modular aluminum chassis is covered with a body bolstered by carbon fiber. Relying heavily on the same material for componentry, the vehicle has a dry weight of just 2,910 pounds, which makes it 132 pounds lighter than the Evora 400. Its sculpted design and aerodynamic accents, such as a composite front splitter, rear diffuser, and louvered tailgate, result in a reduced drag coefficient and an enhanced downforce of up to 141 pounds.

An adjusted aluminum suspension and multiple driving modes (that include Drive, Sport, and Race) make it possible to further fine-tune handling characteristics based on conditions. And it all rides on 10-spoke, forged aluminum wheels (custom to the car) wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Saving weight, however, does not come at the cost of comfort and connectivity. The cabin is flush with Alcantara (the suede-like microfiber surfacing the seats, steering wheel, lower dash, and center console) and features a touch screen display that is Bluetooth and iPod compatible.

The Lotus Evora Sport 410 has a global distribution of 150 per year. And while orders are currently being accepted in the Unites States and Canada, any example coming to the continent within the next six months has already been purchased.

Even harder to come by is the Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition. A tribute to Team Lotus and its impressive Formula 1 legacy, the special release will consist of only five examples, each carrying the same black and gold livery of the marque’s memorable racecars that were active from 1972 to 1986. The Lotus Evora Sport 410 and GP Edition are priced starting at $104,200 and $110,000, respectively. (lotuscars.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search