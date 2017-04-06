The Evora Sport 410 Is the Fastest Street-Legal Lotus Sold in the United States

Flower power will soon impact the North American automotive market as sales of the Lotus Evora Sport 410 are about to blossom. The latest variant of the British marque’s Evora model, which debuted in 2008, the Evora Sport 410 premiered last year and was available to buyers in Europe and Asia. Lotus announced today that the hand-built car has now been modified to meet North America’s emissions and safety standards without sacrificing its lightweight legerdemain on the road. The result is the fastest street-sanctioned Lotus to be sold in the United States.

The 400 hp stateside version boasts a supercharged, 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine (with 301 ft lbs of torque) teamed with a 6-speed manual gearbox (a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle-shifters is also an option). The power train allows the coupe to kick from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and top out at 190 mph—the same as its overseas counterpart.

The modular aluminum chassis is covered with a body bolstered by carbon fiber. Relying heavily on the same material for componentry, the vehicle has a dry weight of just 2,910 pounds, which makes it 132 pounds lighter than the Evora 400. Its sculpted design and aerodynamic accents, such as a composite front splitter, rear diffuser, and louvered tailgate, result in a reduced drag coefficient and an enhanced downforce of up to 141 pounds.

An adjusted aluminum suspension and multiple driving modes (that include Drive, Sport, and Race) make it possible to further fine-tune handling characteristics based on conditions. And it all rides on 10-spoke, forged aluminum wheels (custom to the car) wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Saving weight, however, does not come at the cost of comfort and connectivity. The cabin is flush with Alcantara (the suede-like microfiber surfacing the seats, steering wheel, lower dash, and center console) and features a touch screen display that is Bluetooth and iPod compatible.

The Lotus Evora Sport 410 has a global distribution of 150 per year. And while orders are currently being accepted in the Unites States and Canada, any example coming to the continent within the next six months has already been purchased.

Even harder to come by is the Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition. A tribute to Team Lotus and its impressive Formula 1 legacy, the special release will consist of only five examples, each carrying the same black and gold livery of the marque’s memorable racecars that were active from 1972 to 1986. The Lotus Evora Sport 410 and GP Edition are priced starting at $104,200 and $110,000, respectively. (lotuscars.com)