An Exciting New Motorcycle Brand Hits the Streets

December 2, 2016

Ready to substantiate recent rumors about a new motorcycle brand based in the Big Apple, the Vanguard Roadster will be unveiled at the New York City Motorcycle show on December 9. The aptly named Vanguard label is being launched by FXE Industries, the parent company co-founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Francois-Xavier Terny and design engineer Edward Jacobs. Terny and Jacobs had previously served as board member and director of design, respectively, for Alabama-based Confederate Motorcycles—a manufacturer known for its innovative aesthetics and mechanics.

Very few specifics have been released about the Roadster other than the fact that it will have a frameless structural engine, a unitized crankcase, an integrated exhaust, and a digital dashboard with rear-view camera. The one set to debut next week, however, is a running prototype, as production (based at the Brooklyn Navy Yard) is not planned to go full-throttle until 2018. The machine will eventually share its power-train platform with two other modular bikes, a cruiser and racer, set to debut further down the road.

With pre-orders currently being accepted for the first 200 examples, the Vanguard Roadster will ride out the door at a starting price of $30,000. (vanguard.nyc)

