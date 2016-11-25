This Ferrari 512 M Changed the Game Despite an Unlucky Racing Season

Despite being considered a frontrunner during its racing season in 1971, the Ferrari 512 M—manned by the “dream team” of owner Roger Penske, mechanic John Woodard, and drivers Mark Donohue and David Hobbs—ran into a sequence of historic bad luck in all four of its races. Although the 512 M wasn’t destined for a first place finish, it was a game changer that set new standards in the motorsport world.

Robb Report partner Petrolicious sits down with Hobbs as he recounts what went wrong and why the car was still fantastic to drive thanks to its terrific power and smooth V-12 engine, which sounded just as great back then as it does in this footage of the 512 M rounding the track. (petrolicious.com)

