This Ferrari 512 M Changed the Game Despite an Unlucky Racing Season

  • Photo by Petrolicious
    Ferrari 512 M Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    Ferrari 512 M Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    Ferrari 512 M Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    Ferrari 512 M Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    Ferrari 512 M Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Lindsay Bjerregaard
November 25, 2016

 

 

 

Despite being considered a frontrunner during its racing season in 1971, the Ferrari 512 M—manned by the “dream team” of owner Roger Penske, mechanic John Woodard, and drivers Mark Donohue and David Hobbs—ran into a sequence of historic bad luck in all four of its races. Although the 512 M wasn’t destined for a first place finish, it was a game changer that set new standards in the motorsport world. 

Robb Report partner Petrolicious sits down with Hobbs as he recounts what went wrong and why the car was still fantastic to drive thanks to its terrific power and smooth V-12 engine, which sounded just as great back then as it does in this footage of the 512 M rounding the track. (petrolicious.com)

See more videos from Petrolicious >>

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
BREAKING NEWS: Aston Martin Revives the Legendary...
The track-only continuation car will be limited to a production run of just 25…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search