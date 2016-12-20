First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York City

Securing suitable parking has long plagued New York car owners. For years, the only alternative to circling the block has been to take public transportation—until now. Brooklyn-based developer Lonicera Partners has launched the Parking Club, the city’s first valet parking-garage condominium.

Supervised 24 hours a day, the private 85-vehicle garage in Brooklyn will serve as a safe place to stow wheels between outings. Once a member purchases a space, the on-site valet team will take care of fuel refills, car washes, monthly maintenance exams, and annual vehicle registration inspections.

Thanks to a partnership with parking-service app Luxe, drivers can also request that their car be delivered to a location in three areas of the city (downtown Brooklyn and its surrounds, Upper Manhattan, and Lower Manhattan) and picked up when they are done. Those who prefer to fetch their car in person can kick back in the garage’s stylish owner’s lounge as the valet team retrieves their vehicle. Pricing for ownership starts at $185,000. (theparkingclubcondo.com)