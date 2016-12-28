Four Destinations That Auto Enthusiasts Should Visit This Winter

    December 28, 2016

    If you’re an auto enthusiast looking for places to go and things to do this month or next, we have some suggestions, including the Southwest—to buy, browse, or present collector cars—and just south of the Arctic Circle to guide high-performance grand-tourers across sheets of ice.

    Arjeplog, Sweden
    This remote outpost just south of the Arctic Circle is the ultimate playground for winter-driving shenanigans. It’s home to numerous auto brands’ winter-driving schools, including the AMG Driving Academy Winter Sporting program (mercedes-amg.com). Lessons are conducted on a variety of configurations (including a subscale homage to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit) across hundreds of acres of snow and ice. On this terrain, instructors teach the finer points of power-sliding in vehicles ranging from the A45 hatchback to the mighty 503 hp GT S.

    Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona
    he third week in January is Classic Car Week in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. It begins with the fourth annual Arizona Concours d’Elegance (arizonaconcours.com) at the Arizona Biltmore hotel in Phoenix, where 90 cars in more than a dozen classes will compete for the Best of Show prize. This year’s event will spotlight classic Lincolns, Vignale coachwork, and cars from Bugatti. Later in the week, the Biltmore will host RM Sotheby’s (rmsothebys.com) annual Arizona sale. Meanwhile, a few miles away, Barrett-Jackson (barrett-jackson.com), Bonhams (bonhams.com), and Gooding & Company (goodingco.com) will host their annual Scottsdale auctions.

