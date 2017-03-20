The Giulia Quadrifoglio Is Alfa Romeo’s Most Powerful Production Car Ever

The top-of-the-line sedan is the brand’s most powerful production car ever.

Before the rain resumed, the other media members and I were treated to espressos and torrone and then hurried out of the garage and onto the pit lane at Northern California’s Sonoma Raceway. There, a group of driving instructors waited beside a line of Alfa Romeo Giulias that included examples of the Quadrifoglio, the $72,000 high-performance variant of the brand’s new sedan. Each Quadrifoglio was adorned with the namesake four-leaf-clover badge that has been the emblem of Alfa Romeo racecars since the early 1920s and has denoted its sportiest or most luxurious production cars since the early 1960s.

My instructor, Federico, motioned for me to get into the passenger seat; however, before I could, another instructor approached and initiated a heated exchange in Italian. As he spoke, he gestured at the right front tire, but whatever he was saying, it didn’t prevent Federico from hopping into the car and starting the engine.

Federico buried the gas pedal as we entered the front straight, the accelera­tion pinning me to my seat. The Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 505 hp biturbo V-6 engine is the most powerful ever for an Alfa Romeo production car. Together with a lightweight architecture that includes aluminum doors and a carbon-fiber hood and roof, it enables a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.8 seconds.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio, which has a rear-wheel-drive configuration, offers more than just straightaway speed. It demonstrated its agility while climbing the hill at turn 2 and crossing the blind crest into turn 3. The chassis is superbly stable, and the nearly 50/50 weight distribution

makes the car delightfully tossable. Alfa Romeo notes that at the Nürburgring Nordschleife—the German racetrack that serves as a proving ground for performance vehicles—the Giulia Quadrifoglio completed the fastest lap ever for a four-door production sedan.