GUESS THAT GROWL: Test Your Exhaust Note Knowledge

    March 30, 2017

    GUESS THAT GROWL

    Using the below video quiz, match the engine growls with their corresponding cars...

     

     

    The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
    The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
    The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
    Read Article
    2018 Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
    The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
    Read Article
    Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
    Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
    The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
    Read Article
    Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
    Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
    Read Article
    Porsche Design Tower Miami
    What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
    We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
    Read Article
    The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
    Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
    A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
    Read Article
    The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
    Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
    The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
    Read Article
    Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
    Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
    View Slideshow
    The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
    Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
    The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
    Read Article
    The Rickman Revival Velocette
    Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
    The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
    Read Article
