How Much Is Reggie Jackson’s Ferrari Worth?

  • Photo by Martin Klimek Photography
    The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is one of dozens of cars in Jackson’s collection. The majority are classic American muscle cars Photo by Martin Klimek Photography
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/www.corderostudios.com
    Jackson’s Ferrari 275 GTB/4 was originally sold as a berlinetta and then turned into a convertible a few years later Photo by Cordero Studios/www.corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Martin Klimek Photography
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/www.corderostudios.com
  • Marco Della Cava
November 12, 2016

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 convertible in Reggie Jackson’s collection is tantalizingly close to being a type that has sold for $27.5 million.

Over the past five decades, hundreds of cars have zoomed in and out of Reggie Jackson’s life. Long before he became Mr. October and a baseball Hall of Famer, the Pennsylvania native was tinkering with American muscle cars, drawn to their aura and power.

But now an Italian beauty, a Ferrari, has the longtime car collector smitten, and he’s eager for others to view this car in the same light that he does. “I just want to have the folks at Ferrari see what I have and document what it is,” Jackson says softly but insistently. The car is a 275 GTB/4 convertible, one of the most elegant drop-tops ever built. However, this one has a figurative asterisk next to its serial number.

From 1966 to 1968, Ferrari built a total of 330 GTB/4 berlinettas, rakish two-door hardtops that were scooped up by such stars as Miles Davis and Steve McQueen. But the really rare birds were the so-called 275 GTB/4 N.A.R.T. Spyders. These were convertible variants that U.S. importer Luigi Chinetti custom ordered in 1967 and ’68 through the Italian coachbuilder Scaglietti with the approval of Enzo Ferrari. Only 10 examples were built for Chinetti, who affixed the badge of his North American Racing Team (which featured Ferrari’s prancing horse under a U.S. flag) to the back of each car—thus the N.A.R.T. designation.

In 2013, a one-owner N.A.R.T. Spyder sold at auction for $27.5 million. That price adds quite a premium to the $10 million that a 1967 GTB/4 berlinetta once owned by McQueen sold for in 2014. Given the potential value of Jackson’s car, it’s easy to understand why he’s eager to have it properly authenticated.

“Is it worth half of what the $27 million car is?” he asks. “Or maybe it’s got a different value altogether as a one-off. The bottom line to me is, it was sold [as a berlinetta] by the Chinetti dealership to a customer. [The dealership] got it back, then did to this car what had been done to the first 10.” This is the source of the asterisk.

Pages

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search