How Much Is Reggie Jackson’s Ferrari Worth?

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4 convertible in Reggie Jackson’s collection is tantalizingly close to being a type that has sold for $27.5 million.

Over the past five decades, hundreds of cars have zoomed in and out of Reggie Jackson’s life. Long before he became Mr. October and a baseball Hall of Famer, the Pennsylvania native was tinkering with American muscle cars, drawn to their aura and power.

But now an Italian beauty, a Ferrari, has the longtime car collector smitten, and he’s eager for others to view this car in the same light that he does. “I just want to have the folks at Ferrari see what I have and document what it is,” Jackson says softly but insistently. The car is a 275 GTB/4 convertible, one of the most elegant drop-tops ever built. However, this one has a figurative asterisk next to its serial number.

From 1966 to 1968, Ferrari built a total of 330 GTB/4 berlinettas, rakish two-door hardtops that were scooped up by such stars as Miles Davis and Steve McQueen. But the really rare birds were the so-called 275 GTB/4 N.A.R.T. Spyders. These were convertible variants that U.S. importer Luigi Chinetti custom ordered in 1967 and ’68 through the Italian coachbuilder Scaglietti with the approval of Enzo Ferrari. Only 10 examples were built for Chinetti, who affixed the badge of his North American Racing Team (which featured Ferrari’s prancing horse under a U.S. flag) to the back of each car—thus the N.A.R.T. designation.

In 2013, a one-owner N.A.R.T. Spyder sold at auction for $27.5 million. That price adds quite a premium to the $10 million that a 1967 GTB/4 berlinetta once owned by McQueen sold for in 2014. Given the potential value of Jackson’s car, it’s easy to understand why he’s eager to have it properly authenticated.

“Is it worth half of what the $27 million car is?” he asks. “Or maybe it’s got a different value altogether as a one-off. The bottom line to me is, it was sold [as a berlinetta] by the Chinetti dealership to a customer. [The dealership] got it back, then did to this car what had been done to the first 10.” This is the source of the asterisk.