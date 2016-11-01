The Hyundai That Could Compete with the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Hyundai’s new luxury brand launches a flagship sedan, and it is good.

If Genesis is to Hyundai as Lexus is to Toyota, then the Genesis G90 (genesismotorsusa.com) is analogous to the Lexus LS—and to the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Not to be confused with the Hyundai Genesis, the new luxury brand’s flagship arrives as competition for those other marques’ full-size sedans. The Hyundai Genesis, a midsize sedan, has been rebranded as the Genesis G80 for the 2017 model year.

The G90 is built on the same platform as the G80, but the wheelbase is stretched. The car is powered by a choice of two all-new engines: a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 or a 5-liter V-8 that generates 420 hp. The 365 hp V-6 hits the sweet spot with a superb power band. Both engines are paired with a seamless 8-speed automatic transmission derived from the one used on the Equus, the discontinued Hyundai luxury sedan.

The G90 is a quiet cruiser equipped with a rear-wheel-drive configuration that lends a sporty characteristic to a refined package. (All-wheel drive is available as an option.) Genesis doesn’t present G90 buyers with a myriad of option boxes to check: The car brims with standard features that include one of the largest display screens in the industry and a premium Lexicon sound system with 17 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer. The leather seats are heated, ventilated, and adjustable. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic braking with pedestrian detection are among the semiautonomous-driving features that come standard.

Pricing ranges from $68,100 for the rear-wheel-drive V-6 variant to $72,200 for the all-wheel-drive V-8 model.