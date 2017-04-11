Indian Motorcycle Introduces the Roadmaster Classic, a New Leather-Clad Tourer

  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Photo by Barry Hathaway Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
    Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Indian Roadmaster Classic
  • Ronald Ahrens
April 11, 2017

A leather trunk and saddlebags are distinguishing features of the Indian Roadmaster Classic (indianmotorcycle.com), a new touring bike derived from the brand’s Roadmaster model. The leather is resistant to water and ultraviolet light, and the trunk and saddlebags together have a 33-​gallon capacity. They aren’t lockable, but they detach in seconds. The fairing trim, which evokes the ornamentation of a 1950s-era locomotive, is also unique to the Classic.

The Classic is a massive bike, stretching nearly 105 inches and weighing 864 pounds. Indian’s splendid 111 cu in Thunder Stroke V-twin engine provides ample power and emits a mellow rumble.

The Classic is equipped with Indian’s Ride Command system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen for controlling the navigation and audio systems and displaying a variety of vehicle information. Available options include lower fairings, additional leather trim and accessories, a shorter, flared windshield, and two-tone paint schemes.

The Roadmaster Classic went on sale in February for a starting price just under $27,000. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search