Indian Motorcycle Introduces the Roadmaster Classic, a New Leather-Clad Tourer

A leather trunk and saddlebags are distinguishing features of the Indian Roadmaster Classic (indianmotorcycle.com), a new touring bike derived from the brand’s Roadmaster model. The leather is resistant to water and ultraviolet light, and the trunk and saddlebags together have a 33-​gallon capacity. They aren’t lockable, but they detach in seconds. The fairing trim, which evokes the ornamentation of a 1950s-era locomotive, is also unique to the Classic.

The Classic is a massive bike, stretching nearly 105 inches and weighing 864 pounds. Indian’s splendid 111 cu in Thunder Stroke V-twin engine provides ample power and emits a mellow rumble.

The Classic is equipped with Indian’s Ride Command system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen for controlling the navigation and audio systems and displaying a variety of vehicle information. Available options include lower fairings, additional leather trim and accessories, a shorter, flared windshield, and two-tone paint schemes.

The Roadmaster Classic went on sale in February for a starting price just under $27,000.