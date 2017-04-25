Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX80 Monograph Concept

  • Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • "Human eye" headlights on Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    "Human eye" headlights on Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • A detail of Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    A detail of Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • A detail of the 24-inch wheels on Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
    A detail of the 24-inch wheels on Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • "Human eye" headlights on Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • A detail of Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • A detail of the 24-inch wheels on Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
  • Miles Branman
April 25, 2017

If a quick scan of your suburban car park doesn’t communicate the market’s obsession with premium SUVs, then a tour of the 2017 New York International Auto Show will drive the message home. Conceptual and production-ready SUVs have become centerpieces of every luxury manufacturer’s product portfolio. These vehicles no longer inherit innovative design principles from other segments—they herald stylistic change for each brand.

Though the surprise debut of Lincoln’s all-new Navigator saps some wind from Infiniti’s sails, the Japanese automaker proudly premiered its QX80 Monograph at the exhibition in New York. The term “Monograph” represents the company’s focus on one element of design—in this case, exterior styling for a future full-size SUV. Those familiar with the present generation QX80 will immediately recognize the concept’s size and shape, but every inch of the exterior has been re-imagined for the better.

Alfonso Albaisa, Infiniti’s senior vice president of global design, toiled with a small team of designers in Atsugi, Japan, to foreshadow a muscular yet provocative interpretation of the brand’s most expansive (and expensive) model. The Monograph is finished in a stunning copper paint color that accentuates the SUV’s sculpted fenders and prominent double-arch grille. “Human eye” headlights and “piano key” LED taillights contrast 24-inch two-tone wheels. A brushed aluminum rear diffuser with large, integrated exhaust ports visually lowers the SUV’s center of gravity. Darkened pillars and flush door handles give the profile a sense of fluid motion to crescent-cut rear window frames.

Infiniti says the Monograph was built to reflect the desires of its customers for a contemporary, full-size SUV. Every questionable design cue of the current generation QX80 has been refined; every dull detail has been enhanced. Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph promises stylistic sophistication never before seen from the luxury carmaker. This is more than a concept—it’s a prophecy. (infinitiusa.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
The Audi R8 LMS GT4
Audi’s R8 LMS GT4 Racer Gives Customers a Sporting...
Based off the R8 Coupe, the car will be eligible to compete in motorsports’ GT4 category worldwide…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search