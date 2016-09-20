An Inside Look at Bruce Meyer’s Ultimate Man Cave and Car Collection

  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Bruce Meyer is continually refining a collection that includes almost everything that sparks his interest. Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
    Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • The collection includes historic and recent Le Mans winners such as a Bizzarrini and a Porsche 935. Sports cars include the first production Shelby Cobra; a Testa Rossa, a 250 GT SWB, and a 275 GTB/4 from Ferrari; Corvettes old and new; and other rarities from Mercedes-Benz, Duesenberg, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, and Bentley.
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
  • Photo by Cordero Studios/corderostudios.com
September 20, 2016

A champion of the hobby, Bruce Meyer may be more enthusiastic than any other car collector about sharing his vehicles and his passion. The Beverly Hills businessman, a gearhead since his teenage years, is continually refining a collection that includes almost everything that sparks his interest. His garage serves as a gallery and combines the refinement of a museum with the functionality of a working office—one furnished with extraordinary cars.

The collection includes historic and recent Le Mans winners such as a Bizzarrini and a Porsche 935. Sports cars include the first production Shelby Cobra; a Testa Rossa, a 250 GT SWB, and a 275 GTB/4 from Ferrari; Corvettes old and new; and other rarities from Mercedes-Benz, Duesenberg, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, and Bentley. Meyer’s garage also houses the Greer, Black & Prudhomme dragster, which won 230 of the 237 races in which it competed. Along with dozens of perfectly restored motorcycles are some examples of Meyer’s favorite type of car: hot rods. They make up about a quarter of his collection. Meyer, who was instrumental in having the Hot Rod class added to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, owns such treasures as a 1932 Ford Doane Spencer roadster and a Bonneville Salt Flats belly tanker. He drives some of his hot rods flat out, and in 2012, at age 71, he earned membership in the Bonneville 200 MPH Club when the one he was piloting reached 205 mph.

Back to the Robb 50 Connoisseurs

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search