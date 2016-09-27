Jaguar’s Zero-Emissions I-Type 1 Racer Is Ready to Electrify Formula E

September 27, 2016

Poised to be a predator on the track, the Jaguar I-Type 1 debuted this month as the first fully electric race car from the marque. Ending the brand’s 12-year absence from motorsport, the zero-emissions monster will flex its muscle during the upcoming third season of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Formula E series. The development of the car is part of Jaguar’s Race to Innovate initiative intended to bolster the stature of electric vehicles and enhance their performance.

A light and fast looker, the I-Type 1 features a carbon-fiber chassis with honeycomb construction. Within lies an over 270 hp motor capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 140 mph, as regulated by the confines of qualification.

The esteemed automaker also announced new corporate collaborations with Panasonic as team sponsor and the Lear Corporation as a partner. Set to campaign with drivers Mitch Evans and Adam Carroll behind the wheel (along with racer Ho-Pin Tung as reserve), team Panasonic Jaguar Racing will sink its teeth into the competition beginning with the premiere circuit in Hong Kong on October 9. (jaguarusa.com)

