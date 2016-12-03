A Look Inside the Factory Where Bugatti Creates Its Custom Dream Machines

Though Bugatti’s corporate operations are based at the Volkswagen Group’s mother ship in Wolfsburg, Germany, the brand’s spiritual cortex in Molsheim lies over 350 miles to the south in the bucolic Alsace region of northeastern France. To comprehend the essence of this storied brand, all roads lead to Molsheim—the place where Bugatti rose to prominence as a world-class carmaker, and where all modern Bugattis are hand assembled.

Beyond the wrought iron gates surrounding the secluded campus beats the emotional heart of a carmaker whose century-old roots were planted by Ettore Bugatti, the son of a sculptor who built his automaking empire on what he called Pur Sang designs—low volume, thoroughbred machines that went on to break records and win Grand Prix races. Would-be buyers make the pilgrimage here to conceptualize the bespoke features of their future steeds and become steeped in the finer points of what makes a Bugatti a Bugatti. We recently visited Molsheim for a behind-the-scenes look at this fabled nameplate.

The Bugatti family set up shop on the property in 1909, and the brand’s current stewards have gone to great lengths to preserve the manufacturer’s deep-rooted origins. The first thing visitors encounter upon arrival is Château St. Jean, a regal, symmetric edifice that served as the Bugatti family’s original residence. Within these thick masonry walls, guests are welcomed with refreshments and background on the property’s history. Spilling beyond the structure’s grand staircase are lush grounds enveloped by feathery trees. The bucolic surroundings encompass both left and right-brained elements of the automaker’s DNA: a spacious, pleasantly lit studio where customers choose their trim, color, and finish combinations; and a more modern, minimalist atelier where Chirons are assembled. The former is outfitted with Bugatti’s own line of furniture, exquisitely sleek yet classical pieces that offer surprisingly harmonious complements to the building’s turn-of-the-century visage.