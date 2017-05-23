Arcadia Yachts Reinvents Itself

When the Italy-based Arcadia Yachts brand launched in 2010, its 85’s boxy profile and vertical bow were significant departures from the plain-vanilla yachts in its class. It was clearly a yacht where function overruled form, with floor-to-ceiling windows, solar panels built into skylights, and an almost seamless integration between the yacht’s interior and exterior.

The Arcadia’s vertical bow and straight-edged superstructure were fairly quickly adopted by other yacht builders, but none really grabbed the essence of Arcadia’s ethos, since it had been designed from scratch for both the ergonomics of onboard comfort and ultimate fuel efficiency, rather than adhering to a yacht designer’s aesthetic.

Seven years later, the Italian builder is revamping its line, collaborating with Hot Lab, an award-winning interior design firm based in Milan. The 2.0 version will start with the Arcadia A100+, the 100-footer it launched last year. Arcadia will retain the yacht’s ultra-efficient hull, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a superstructure that features large glass panels with 540 square feet of photovoltaic solar cells inside the glass. These solar panels power all of the electrical systems onboard, apart from air conditioning, to make the A100 one of the most eco-friendly yachts in its class.

Arcadia will instead modify the exterior layout, creating a larger upper deck and optimizing the foredeck for increased usage by guests. The aft deck will now be convertible to a formal dining area for 10, with another dining table in the lounge area for 12 guests. Arcadia has also redesigned the upper deck to enhance the sense of transparency between the inner and outer spaces. The goal was to let owners and guests enjoy complete views of the surrounding ocean, but in total privacy.

Hot Lab also designed five interior layouts for different tastes, using minimalist decor that matches the exterior styling. Italian furniture is paired with rarely used materials like Carvalho wood and resin paneling, as well as leather and cotton. Warm woods like oak with ebony accents complete the palette of warm gray, sand, cream, and black and white. Hot Lab’s goal was to create a restful environment that is also elegant and luxurious. The new A100+ will be unveiled at the Cannes show in September. (arcadiayachts.it)