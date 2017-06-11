Benetti Launches Fast 125 Lejos 3 Superyacht

Lejos 3, the fourth in Benetti’s Fast 125 line, launched on May 23 at Benetti’s shipyard in Viareggio, Italy. This Benetti yacht joins Ironman and Constance Joy, two other Fast 125s launched in the last two years, and Skyler, delivered recently to its owner.

The sleek, four-deck exterior came from the drawing board of Stefano Righini, while London-based Redman Whiteley Dixon did the interior. Righini’s profile mates a rather traditional-looking hull to a more contemporary superstructure with angular windows on the main deck and curved, almost sport-boat-like, windows on the deck above. The sundeck on top includes a spa pool and aft platform for sunbathing. There’s another Jacuzzi in the forward section of the upper deck.

The 125’s beach club is more spacious than most other yachts its size, thanks to a side garage that frees the transom area of tenders. Owners and guests can use the extra open space in the “club” to enjoy drinks, sunbathing, or instant access to the sea.

Redman Whitley Dixon’s “Air” interior delivers a contemporary look enhanced by natural light from Lejos 3’s large side windows. The open-plan saloon looks more like an ocean-side pied-à-terre than a classic yacht interior.

On the main deck, just in front of the saloon, the owner’s suite has a walk-in closet, large sleeping area, and generous en-suite bathroom, while the four guest staterooms below share many of the same high-end materials. Lejos 3 has crew quarters for seven in the bow.

The Benetti’s D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull has been mated to an Azipull Carbon system powered by twin 2,600 hp MTU diesel engines. The Rolls-Royce Azipulls, an innovative design, are high-efficiency thrusters that propel and steer the boat. A hydrodynamic shape and excellent maneuverability, plus low noise and vibration levels, mean a softer, gentler cruising experience for the owners and guests. Naval architect Pierluigi Ausonio’s D2P hull form was designed to provide a comfortable ride across all speeds. Lejos 3 has a top end of 24 knots; at 12 knots, it has a range of 1,750 nautical miles. The yacht will be delivered to its owners later in the summer.