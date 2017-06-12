Feadship Launches Superyacht Hasna

The Australian owner of the Feadship Hasna had owned and chartered many yachts over the years, but he waited two decades before finally commissioning his dreamboat. “He ultimately chose Feadship for his first large build based on a conviction that quality and value for money are paramount,” says his captain, Steve Barker. “He was not disappointed.”

The owner specified that the 240-foot custom Feadship be, first and foremost, a boat for his family. The interior and exterior design by RWD reflects that in concrete ways. The 39-foot-wide sundeck has an interior section amidships with sliding doors fore and aft for those who may not be sun worshippers. The areas are connected by a bar that runs outside from the saloon, providing separation but with a physical link. When the doors are left open, the deck transforms into 270 square feet of open space. The deluxe “barbie”—standard equipment on any Australian superyacht—sunbeds, and 10-foot-long Jacuzzi turn the deck into a party platform.

Feadship also created a special design for the beach club. Most beach clubs sit at the stern of a superyacht, but by installing the engines far forward and placing the fold-down terraces along the yacht’s sides, rather than on the swim platform, the designers were able to join the guest suites with the beach club. That gives family members east access to the beach club (which includes a gym and spa). The engine placement also let Feadship build an extra-long 30-foot infinity swimming pool on the deck above. The pool is just steps away from the indoor cinema.

Most of the interior walls are whitewashed oak, distinguished by inserts and accents of stained walnut, linen, and cotton fabrics. The walls also incorporate bronze detailing. Many other materials were used across the yacht. The spa, for instance, has decor and accents of mother-of-pearl, dark teak, cedar, marble, metal inserts, leather, and five different fabrics. In the master suite, the owner requested smoked-eucalyptus trim to reflect a connection with his Australian heritage. That suite, with double dressing rooms and bathrooms, is located on the main deck. On the deck below are four staterooms for guests, with another on the bridge deck. Hasna has accommodations for 12 crew in six cabins, including cabins for the captain and chef, and even a butler’s cabin. The owner specified that the crew quarters be more spacious than a yacht of Hasna’s size.

Powered by twin MTUs, Hasna has a top speed of 16 knots, and cruise speed of 14 knots. The yacht’s transoceanic range is 5,500 nautical miles at 12 knots.