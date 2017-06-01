Heesen Yachts Sells Superyacht Project Ruya

Heesen Yachts’ latest launch, Project Ruya, recently sold to an American client who will take delivery this month. The 154-foot yacht was announced in April 2015 as a spec build by the Dutch shipyard. Ruya, chosen by Heesen from an online Facebook naming campaign, means different things in several languages. In Arabic, ruya means vision. In Turkish, dream. In Chinese, it describes the wise, modest nature of an ancient scholar.

Whether or not the new owner decides to rename her, Ruya is a beautiful, thoughtfully designed yacht, with an exterior by Omega Architects and interior by Bannenberg & Rowell Design. London-based Bannenberg & Rowell used the phrase “kinetic energy” as its design inspiration, employing textured wallpaper and striped upholstery in the dining area, with sunburst-pattern rugs in upper saloon, and dozens of other patterns that create a vibrant interior. Polished stainless steel, wooden joinery with special motifs, and subtle patterns in the marble underline the feeling of energy and forward movement.

Ruya is the 13th Heesen yacht built on the same steel-hulled platform, but its 12 sisterships have all been customized to each owner’s taste. The Dutch shipyard is one of a handful that can build everything in house, so it is able to provide excellent quality control and the coordination of bespoke feature. Some of the craftsmen at Heesen Yachts Interiors, its in-house fitting division, have worked at the yard for decades.

Ruya’s four-deck configuration includes a sundeck, with wet bar and alfresco dining table for 12, sunbeds facing the Jacuzzi, and eight lounges in a semicircle at the rear. The curves of this top deck, and those of the deck just below, add a soft beauty to the yacht’s exterior. On the main deck is the main saloon and dining area, with the professional galley situated between that area and the master suite. The master has its own office, large sleeping quarters, and a spacious en-suite bathroom forward, with a soaking tub. On the deck below are four other staterooms, two with double beds and the others with twins. Forward, behind thick bulkheads, are the crew quarters.

A beach club is formed by an opening transom that lifts down over the water into a platform. Powered by twin MTU diesels, Ruya has a top speed of 15 knots, with a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 10 knots. The yacht’s owner expects to use this new vessel in the Mediterranean this summer.