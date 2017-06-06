Best of the Best: Q & A With Superyacht Designer Sander Sinot

Best of the Best

The interior designer for Heesen’s Galactica Super Nova shares his approach to the award-winning yacht.

By on June 6, 2017
Sander Sinot

The director of Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design discusses with Michael Verdon the work he did on the interior of Heesen’s ‘Galactica Super Nova.’

How did you approach the interior?
It was the owner’s wish to create an easygoing, beach-club feel with a sense of balance. The spaces needed to share one cohesive style but also be distinguished by subtle differences. We wanted it to be a place where the many shapes, materials, textures, lines, furniture, and artwork merged into the whole that ‘Galactica Super Nova’ is now.

Heesen’s ‘Galactica Super Nova.’

What materials did you use?
We used a range of leathers, from galuchat to soft calf leather. All the wool and silk carpets are made of 100 percent natural fibers. The carpet in the owner’s stateroom has a 3-D, shaved wave pattern that provides an even more luxurious, tactile feel. The bathrooms are finished with pure-white Thassos and Eramosa marbles as a baseline, with white and honey onyx. The blend of these stones gives an understated, almost modest feel. Any visitor knows, however, they are very high-quality finishes. The interior is pure, simple, and monochromatic, with subtle color differences that are often more about texture than color. Soft accents come through the fabrics and accessories.

What’s your favorite feature of the yacht?
The central staircase with its crystal elevator. It’s the standout feature. The space offers a flow of materials, including steel, nickel, chrome, wood, and leather, all forming a stunning architectural helix.

Heesen’s ‘Galactica Super Nova.’

