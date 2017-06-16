Mazu Yachts Introduces Three New Models

Mazu Yachts’ three new models display the brand’s talent for combining lean, muscular lines with bespoke details. The 38 Soft Top, 38 Open, and 42 Walkaround will all debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, providing the Turkish builder with quite a lineup in this popular motor yacht size.

The 38 Soft Top, launched this month, will be delivered to a European client who wanted a military look for the exterior, for what will serve as his superyacht tender. The owner is also a fan of Armani, so designer Halit Yukay used multiple leathers and fabrics from Foglizzo to create a rich interior. Yukay also strategically employed mirrors to enhance the depth of the cabin.

In addition, the design included indoor mood lighting from Italian supplier Cantalupi Lighting to add drama to the beautiful materials. Powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS 400 engines, the new Mazu has a top speed of 34 knots.

Minus the soft top, the 38 Open carries an entirely different profile. The cockpit features an alfresco dining area near the stern, close to the broad swim platform, with a galley in the cockpit. The other interior galley has a full team of Gaggenau appliances that include a fridge, freezer, cooktop/oven, grill, and microwave. This cool-looking weekend cruiser also has sleeping space for four, an en-suite bathroom in the master cabin with separate standing shower, and a spacious saloon.

The 38 Open can also be powered by the same Volvo IPS 400s, but the IPS 600s will significantly increase performance (and fun) to 45 knots.

The 42 Walkaround has a similar-looking military profile to its smaller siblings, but its open bow and side passages make it the ultimate day boat. The 42 takes advantage of its 12-foot beam and uses every bit of space in the cockpit for social activities. They range from the large swim platform at the transom to rear-facing sunbeds over the engine box, to a futuristic-looking helm under the hardtop with a tinted windshield, to lounges and table in the bow area for eating or just enjoying time at anchor. The cabin has four berths, a bathroom, and its galley features Gaggenau appliances. With the Volvo IPS 600s, it has a top speed of 47 knots and cruises at 32 knots.