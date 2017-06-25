5 Azimut Yachts to See in Cannes

VIEW SLIDESHOW

For nearly two decades, Azimut Yachts has distinguished itself by consistently launching a wide collection of models, while at the same time never failing to inject fresh ideas into yacht design. More often than not, the company’s innovations have created new trends for yachting, prompting competitors to change their boats to keep up. The Italian giant is launching four yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, and has made extensive interior-configuration changes to another. They are more than just refreshes of existing models, but exciting new additions that promise to up the ante in their respective classes. Here are five yachts from Azimut that will be in Cannes.