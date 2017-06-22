You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Building Superyacht Galactica Super Nova

Heesen Yachts guided Robb Report through the build process of the Best of the Best winner Galactica Super Nova.

Galactica Super Nova yacht getting into the canal for the very first time

Founded by Frans Heesen in 1978, the Dutch shipyard Heesen specializes in custom aluminum superyachts known for their innovations in efficiency and performance. The 230-foot Galactica Super Nova is no exception. The largest Heesen built to date, it sports a speedy fast-displacement hull created by Van Oossanen Naval Architects and a sleek exterior by the yacht designer and naval architect Espen Øino. Here, we follow the ambitious project from the welder’s spark to stellar superyacht.

Galactica Super Nova yacht welding the hull

Welding the aluminum hull in shed No. 6 at the Heesen shipyard in Oss, the Netherlands.

Galactica Super Nova yacht aluminum bulb

The aluminum bulb is the essential piece of Van Oossanen Naval Architects’ revolutionary fast-displacement hull design.

Galactica Super Nova yacht laying the cable-Super-Nova-wheelhouse

Laying cable in the wheelhouse for the advanced electronics system that now aids the captain in piloting the 230-foot boat.

Galactica Super Nova yacht interior-building facility

Heesen is among the few shipyards in the world to have its own interior-building facility.Here, one of the yard’s 80 skilled joiners works on a custom piece of furniture for the yacht.

Galactica Super Nova yacht sundeck's seating

The sundeck’s seating and dining areas before the installation of surfaces and soft goods.

Galactica Super Nova yacht lacquering a piece of furniture

Lacquering a piece of furniture at Heesen Yachts Interiors before its installation in the ship.

Galactica Super Nova yacht superstructure

Readying the hull for the joining operation, in which it becomes one with the superstructure.

Galactica Super Nova yacht hull being dropped into the canal

Once the hull is dropped into the canal, the superstructure is then placed on top and the outfitting of the yacht begins.

Superyacht Galactica Super Nova underside of the hull

Inspecting the hull’s underside before the yacht’s launch. Shown in the foreground are the booster water jet and five-blade propellers.

Galactica Super Nova yacht hitting the water for the first time as a finished boat

Galactica Super Nova hits the water for the hits the water for the first time as a finished boat. All systems are checked at the shipyard before sea trials in the North Sea and subsequent delivery to the yacht’s owners.

