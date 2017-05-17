This Italian Charter Yacht Is the Ultimate Beach-House Party Pad at Sea

This 142-footer offers no shortage of space for relaxation and equipment for fun.

For the owners of Bina, the yacht is like a second home. Charter guests may feel the same about this 142-foot four-decker built by Italy’s Mondomarine in 2006. After the yacht’s extensive refit, which began in 2015 and was completed in the spring of 2016, the interior now evokes a seaside vacation home and the deck spaces feel like beachside terraces. This homey atmosphere is complemented by exceptional service from Bina’s 10 crew members. Chef Niko prepares mouthwatering meals, while the head steward, Karen, ensures that guests’ glasses are perpetually filled with their beverage of choice. Bina’s creature comforts, combined with its arsenals of toys and tenders, create an unforgettable charter experience for relaxation seekers and fun junkies alike.

Interiors

The dark wall and ceiling panels, beige furnishings, and staid decor of Bina’s original interior made it feel more like a grandmother’s house than a superyacht. The refit replaced the dark tones with an abundance of bright colors and ocean-inspired design touches. These elements, combined with contemporary fabrics and furniture, give Bina the feel of a colonial beach house at sea.

The 700-square-foot full-beam master suite, located forward on the main deck, features dual bathrooms and large windows. The two full-beam VIP cabins on the lower deck are nearly as grand.

The main deck includes a spacious saloon with a dining area for 12 guests. The more intimate upper-deck saloon has a small bar, a TV that rises from a cabinet, and a karaoke system.

Deck Spaces

The interior upgrades are substantial, but the most significant change from Bina’s refit involves the stowage of the water toys. They were moved to the bow from the main deck aft, which now serves as the yacht’s primary outdoor space for dining and socializing. The area offers easy access to the main saloon and the swim platform—which was extended during the refit—at the stern.

Another exterior highlight is the sundeck, which features a dining table, a hot tub surrounded by sun pads, and a shaded lounge area with a bar.

Toys and Tenders

For a yacht its size, Bina offers an extraordinary fleet of water toys. They include a 32-foot Intrepid day boat, a 16-foot Zodiac rigid inflatable boat, a Yamaha WaveRunner and stand-up SuperJet, water skis and wakeboards, and paddleboards. Charter guests also have use of a three-story inflatable water slide and a Flyboard, which you strap into like a wakeboard and then shoot to heights of 30 feet using its high-pressure water jets.

The tender garage also stows mountain bikes and a pair of Segways—on the off chance that passengers want to disembark for a land excursion.

Chartering Bina

BUILDER: Mondomarine DELIVERED: 2006; refit completed in 2016 LENGTH: 142 feet CABINS: 5 GUESTS: 12 CREW: 10 CRUISING AREAS: Caribbean in winter; Mediterranean in summer WEEKLY BASE RATE: $150,000 winter; $160,000 summer HIGHLIGHTS: The large lounge pad forward of the bridge and near the bow offers a grand view when approaching scenic ports such as Corsica’s Bonifacio CONTACT: Edmiston (edmiston.com)