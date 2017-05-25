The New Zero Motorcycles Line Amps up the Electric Bike Market

After more than a decade of leading the charge in the electric two-wheeler world, Zero Motorcycles has reached yet another significant benchmark in its quest to convert more riders. Now, four of the six available bikes in the line carry a maximum range in excess of 180 miles (202 miles for the Zero S and SR), an amount that, much like fuel consumption, varies based on how throttle-heavy the rider. In addition, upgrades made to Zero’s Z-Force power trains and interior permanent magnet (IPM) motors mean a healthy bump in torque—up to 116 ft lbs in the case of the Zero SR and DSR models.

Though an impressive start, these improvements weren’t the only changes coming to fruition at Zero this year. While every Z-Force motor comes with a two-year warranty, the performance-enhancing Z-Force power pack carries a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty, which is another box ticked for the brand. That said, with Zero’s models ranging in price from $8,495 to more than $15,000, there’s a premium to be paid for being at the forefront of what is still technically an emerging market. However, once you put a knee down in a corner without any of the noise and vibration that comes with internal combustion, the transition to zero emission will be an easy one. (zeromotorcycles.com)