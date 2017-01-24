The New 2017 Aprilia Motorcycles Are Swift and Seductive

  • The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RF
  • The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RF
  • The 2017 Aprilia RSV4 RR
  • The 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory
  • The 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR
January 24, 2017

Like all great Italian art, the recent additions to Aprilia’s already impressive gallery of high-performance motorcycles are imbued with the coveted combination of raw power and compelling design. But like any true masterwork, they also inspire. Introduced in October at the industry’s Intermot show in Cologne, Germany, the 2017 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 models are offered in two versions of each—the brand’s new fantastic four, ready to rumble with any competition.

Developed for racing in the Superbike World Championship, the RSV4 debuted in 2009 and had nine podium finishes that year with Max Biaggi, a rider who went on to win the championship with it in 2010 and 2012. The bike also rode to overall victory in the 2015 FIM Superstock 1000 Cup series with Lorenzo Savadori in the seat.

For this year, the RSV4 RR (race replica) and RF (factory) both feature a 6-speed gearbox paired with a 201 hp, 65-degree V4 engine generating almost 85 ft lbs of torque. Revised to comply with Euro 4 emission standards, the bikes are touted by the manufacturer as being an average of one second faster than RSV4 predecessors.

Further enhancements have been made to the suspension, brakes, and electronics. As for the latter, the improved Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system includes: an 8-setting traction control that is able to be engaged without letting go of the throttle; a track-only launch control with three settings; a capability for downshifting without the clutch; and advanced cruise control. Handling is further assisted by the Cornering ABS which ensures precise performance from the Brembo brake system—one that has been bolstered with larger steel discs at the front.

For unparalleled flexibility, the frame’s aluminum dual beam chassis allows for modifications in engine position, headstock angle, swingarm pivot, and back end height. Offering suspension to the RR frame are a Sachs fork and monoshock at the front and rear, respectively, while the RF is equipped with an Öhlins NIX 30 fork and TTX monoshock.

Onboard versatility is also provided by color thin film transistor (TFT) displays that provide Road and Race screens for ride information. In addition, connectivity is made easy with the RSV4 premiere of a voice-command infotainment system that can synch to a smartphone.

 

Really, the most instantly notable difference between the two versions is the aesthetics. The RR is presented in a choice of matte black or gray (with red wheel rims) while the RF shows off a new “Superpole” graphic in tribute to Aprilia’s motorsport legacy of 54 world titles. The RSV4 RR and RF are priced starting at $16,999 and $22,999, respectively.

Revealed at the same time as the RSV4 was the Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 in RR and Factory editions. While their category is known as naked, consisting of motorcycles with more upright handlebar positioning and a usually bare-bones street configuration compared to superbikes, nothing seems missing on these two. Both are fit with a 6-speed gearbox mated to a 175 hp, 65-degree V4. The engine delivers 89 ft lbs of torque and the ability to rev another 500 rpm more than before.

The same APRC electronics package, displays, and Cornering ABS as on the RSV4 come standard with the two types of Tuono. Equally similar is the suspension selection for the aluminum dual beam chassis—Sachs on the RR and Öhlins for the Factory. The tires take different turns with the RR wearing Pirelli Diablo Rosso III and the Factory fashioned with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa.

Available in Aprilia’s signature shades of Grigio Portimao or Nero Assen, the Tuono V4 1100 RR is priced at $14,999 while the Superpole-detailed Factory rolls at $17,499. (aprilia.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2570 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New 2017 Aprilia Motorcycles are Swift and Sed...
With the RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 lines, the Italian bike builder hits the market at full throttle…
Read Article
The New BMW M760Li xDrive Is a Sledgehammer Wrappe...
The 610 hp high-performance 7 Series variant is BMW’s quickest road car ever…
Read Article
A Ferrari from Magnum, P.I. Plays it Cool at Aucti...
Documented to have been driven by the actor, the car comes with less than 36,000 miles…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron Fails to Meet As...
A knockout in both appearance and performance, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport formerly...
Read Article
Vintage Ford Broncos at Their Best
Mastermind Jonathan Ward turns the beloved utilitarian Bronco into a modern day marvel…
Read Article
Shelby American’s 50th Anniversary Super Snake Str...
With up to 750 hp and serpent-like speed, only 500 examples will be built…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron to Be a Big Hit...
Once owned by the famed fighter, the 1,000 hp supercar has only 1,668 miles so far…
Read Article
The 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan Is a Subtle Yet Smart...
The seventh-generation 5 Series gets a facelift and a slew of new in-car tech…
Read Article
A 1912 Harley-Davidson Owned by Steve McQueen to S...
Once owned by one of Hollywood’s leading legends, this cycle is sure to sell for six figures…
Read Article
Rolls-Royce Is No Longer Just for the Chauffeured
Available for the Wraith or Ghost, the package provides more aggressive styling and performance…
Read Article
2570 Stories Available | Advanced search