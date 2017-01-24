The New BMW M760Li xDrive Is a Sledgehammer Wrapped in Velvet

  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
  • BMW M760Li xDrive
January 24, 2017

There’s nothing quite like a big German sedan to empower its driver. Made for the autobahn’s triple-digit speeds, the BMW M760Li xDrive is just such a car. It sets a new bar for the marque and puts other big ’bahn-stormers on notice that a new power broker has entered the fast lane.

This is a long-awaited model. It features BMW’s omnipotent 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine (a cousin to the Rolls-Royce V-12) powering a newly developed platform that maximizes sport without sacrificing one iota of luxury. It has been 30 years since BMW raised the bar on cylinder count with a then-radical V-12 engine that redefined sophistication in a luxury sedan. The 1988 760 was a revelation in terms of how easily and smoothly it delivered power and all-important torque. The new M760 has all-wheel drive (xDrive) and rear-wheel steering—an automatic function that improves handling by articulating the rear wheels based on a host of dynamic parameters analyzed by onboard systems. In effect, it shortens the car’s wheelbase.

This is not an M7, mind you. That’s not in the cards, because a 7 Series M car would be antithetical to the notion of an ultraluxurious BMW. What the M indicates is that this is a sport-oriented car. Everything from the engine tuning, exhaust, suspension and steering, aerodynamics, and even road stance deliver driving dynamics aimed at pleasing driving enthusiasts who value performance as much as traditional luxury-sedan amenities.

While statistics provide only a glimpse of the M760’s character, it is germane to note that this is the quickest BMW road car ever made. With an engine producing 610 hp, it blasts from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 155 mph in the U.S. market, but according to my sources, it would shatter 215 mph if not tamed by its engineers for the sake of sanity. More important than these numbers is the torque figure: a massive 590 ft lbs ferociously served up at a subterranean 1,550 rpm.

Inside, the seats cosset and cuddle. They’re upholstered in exquisite diamond-patterned stitching and a leather softer than the most tender veal. Space is capacious, and even tall passengers will enjoy plenty of legroom in the rear seats.

The M760Li xDrive will arrive at dealerships early this year with a base price of $153,800. (bmwusa.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2570 Stories Available | Advanced search
A Ferrari from Magnum, P.I. Plays it Cool at Aucti...
Documented to have been driven by the actor, the car comes with less than 36,000 miles…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron Fails to Meet As...
A knockout in both appearance and performance, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport formerly...
Read Article
Vintage Ford Broncos at Their Best
Mastermind Jonathan Ward turns the beloved utilitarian Bronco into a modern day marvel…
Read Article
Shelby American’s 50th Anniversary Super Snake Str...
With up to 750 hp and serpent-like speed, only 500 examples will be built…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron to Be a Big Hit...
Once owned by the famed fighter, the 1,000 hp supercar has only 1,668 miles so far…
Read Article
The 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan Is a Subtle Yet Smart...
The seventh-generation 5 Series gets a facelift and a slew of new in-car tech…
Read Article
A 1912 Harley-Davidson Owned by Steve McQueen to S...
Once owned by one of Hollywood’s leading legends, this cycle is sure to sell for six figures…
Read Article
Rolls-Royce Is No Longer Just for the Chauffeured
Available for the Wraith or Ghost, the package provides more aggressive styling and performance…
Read Article
An Intimate Sneak Peek at the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT...
We tag along during final testing of the sports car prototype in Las Vegas…
Read Article
Porsche’s New 911 GTS Line Puts the Pedal to Perfo...
The marque’s five 450 hp models include cabriolets and coupes with plenty of extras as standard…
Read Article
2570 Stories Available | Advanced search