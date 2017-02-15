A Powerful and More Poised Chevrolet Camaro

The muscle-car formula is simple: First you pack the largest powerplant possible into the engine bay, and then you consider the suspension. Thus muscle cars typically excel at delivering straight-line high speed, but they struggle on twisty roads. However, a car equipped with the latest-generation Chevrolet Camaro 1LE performance package is an exception. It’s powerful and nimble. This is the latest generation of the 1LE, which debuted in 1989

With the V-6 package, available on the Camaro 1LT (starting at $32,900) and 2LT (starting at $37,400) coupes, the car weighs less than 3,500 pounds, enabling it to accelerate, turn, and stop more efficiently than the stock models. The package includes a race-tuned suspension and brake components and motorsports-derived engine and transmission coolers. The V-8 package ($44,400) is available on the Camaro SS. The 1LE models are designed to perform on the world-class racetracks where the components were developed, circuits such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Virginia International Raceway, and Willow Springs Raceway.

The V-6 engine generates 335 hp, and the V-8 produces 455 hp. Each is naturally aspirated and paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Both deliver a crisp throttle response and an unfettered exhaust growl.

The 1LE interior upgrades include real metal surfaces and Alcantara trim. A satin-black hood, performance wheels, and spoilers and front splitters designed to enhance downforce are among the models’ distinguishing exterior features.

In test drives at the Spring Mountain Race Resort in Nevada, the V-6 and V-8 models displayed a gratifying level of playfulness and responsiveness. Both proved adept at handling corners, and while the V-8 model offered awesome levels of thrust and a liveliness consistent with the engine’s 6.2 liters of displacement, the V-6’s poise might make it the connoisseur’s choice. It offers a better balance of power and control. (chevrolet.com)