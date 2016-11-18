Outlaw Porsche 356s Are in the Emory Family’s DNA

November 18, 2016

 

 

Robb Report partner Petrolicious sits down with Emory Motorsports founder Rod Emory as he delves into his family’s multigenerational automotive outlaw history. The Emory family has been in the business of building custom hot rods since Rod’s grandfather Neil started Valley Custom Shop in California back in 1948, which specialized in more streamlined techniques like channeling and sectioning. Two generations later, Rod has embraced the family’s “outlaw” Porsche movement, restoring and modifying classic Porsche 356 models—including the 1957 356 Speedster featured in this video, which was the last car he worked on with his grandfather. Watch as Rod gives a behind-the-scenes look at the process of completely disassembling and restoring this Outlaw Porsche to make it as drivable on the street as it is on the track. (petrolicious.com)

