The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates the Art of Bugatti

Opening on October 23, the Art of Bugatti exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Calif., will present the French marque’s finest masterworks—a perfect marriage of form and function. Also within the Petersen’s fitting framework will be extraordinary examples of some of the Bugatti family’s other mediums of expression, from fine art to furniture.

Rounding out the automotive retrospective are 20 vehicles from the 107-year-old brand’s portfolio through the ages. The earliest to be featured is a 1925 Type 35C Grand Prix, representing the 128 hp model that won the Grand Prix World Championship the following year. The illustrious lineup will also showcase two examples of what many consider to be among the most beautiful (and rare) collector cars in existence, the 1939 Type 57C Atalante. A more contemporary coupe, the 1994 EB110 Super Sport Le Mans that qualified in 17th place for its namesake race (but did not finish), will grace the exhibition floor as well. And representing Bugatti’s current brilliance is the 1,500 hp Chiron (priced at about $2.6 million), the fastest and most powerful production car at present.

The mechanized marvels will be complemented by seldom-seen artwork from Ettore’s brother Rembrandt, who tragically took his own life at the age of 31. Reflective of Rembrandt’s talent, the curated pieces include a cast bronze sculpture of Ettore’s wife Barbara (1906) and a piece created from cast bronze and wood titled Seated Panther (1907). And patriarch Carlo Bugatti, a renowned furniture maker, is represented with three ornate, throne-like installations from as far back as 1898.

Open from 10 am to 6 pm every day, the Petersen plans to display the Art of Bugatti for close to a year; general admission is priced at $15 for adults. (petersen.org)