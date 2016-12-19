Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas to the Extreme

  • Pirelli and Dream Racing pair up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • The author after a few laps in a Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo from Dream Racing.
  • Pirelli's P Zero tire presentation at SEMA.
  • A line of Dream Racing's supercars wearing Pirelli P Zero tires.
  • Two SIAI-Marchetti S.211 military training jets in flight.
  • A hot lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • Pirelli's P Zero Tire Launch at the Frank Gehry–designed Keep Memory Alive Event Center in Las Vegas.
  • The Pirelli P Zero GT.
December 19, 2016

Just as an athlete must have properly sized footwear designed specifically for his or her sport, high-performance automobiles require the right rubber for road and track—a customized pairing now possible with the new Pirelli P Zero line of tires. The Milan-based manufacturer premiered its expanded range in Las Vegas on October 30, immediately prior to the start of the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA). But while the decision on timing and location reflected Pirelli’s recent focus on North America, its launch event for loyal customers and members of the media provided a lavish taste of Italy’s la dolce vita.

Worthy of an extravagant unveiling, the latest P Zero builds off 30 years of predecessors and Pirelli’s tailored approach to tires—one that has created a paradigm shift in the industry. “Our ‘perfect fit’ philosophy derives from the relationship we have with prestige car makers,” says Pierluigi Dinelli, chairman and chief executive officer of Pirelli North America. “We work with a marque for three years to develop a tire unique to their new vehicle.” Among the illustrious list of clients are Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Alfa Romeo, and Mercedes-AMG. And before 2016 concludes, the P Zero will be part of more than 100 homologations.

For the aftermarket segment, the product now has three versions, one for luxury sedans, sports cars, and track stars. Each features a different tread pattern (designed to purpose), but all optimize high-speed handling, improve traction in wet conditions, lessen cabin noise, reduce rolling resistance, and hold up even better to wear.

Following the formal reveal and reception at the Frank Gehry–designed Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Dinelli and team gave a group of us the opportunity to test the tires for ourselves at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway the next day. Partnered with a professional driver who guided from the passenger seat, I spent the next few hours hurtling around four tracks while behind the wheel of six road rockets provided by Dream Racing.

Having settled into a Mercedes-AMG GT S, I was let loose on one of the ancillary circuits to discover how the P Zero performs on tight turns and through rapid deceleration, a process practiced again in a Porsche 911 GT3. Both times, cornering was cat-like. Upping the ante, a Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce awaited at the speedway’s Outdoor Road Course. The 2.4-mile loop (with 12 turns) provided a perfect venue to let the 750 hp Raging Bull, wearing its own particular P Zeros, run free. Although the tires squealed on occasion, contact was constant and precise. Conversely, the Lambo took seemingly friction-free flight through the two straightaways due not only to its powerful V-12 engine but also to a tire compound comprising more than 80-percent silica materials that provides 15 percent less resistance.

