The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and Other Improvements for 2017

An attractive new design is just one of the Porsche Panamera’s improvements for the 2017 model year.

The Porsche Panamera didn’t shock brand loyalists when it debuted in 2009. After all, the full-size sedan followed the Cayenne SUV bombshell by 7 years, allowing ample time for purists to come to terms with the idea of a four-door from Zuffenhausen. So the mixed reception that greeted the Panamera had little to do with its straying too far from the brand’s sports-car core. Instead, Porsche fans and others were disappointed with the car’s appearance, specifically its bulbous tail end. One of the more generous criticisms compared the Panamera to a crouching hippo; another said it could pass as the offspring of a Porsche 928 and a Chrysler Crossfire. Most parties agreed that it was not as attractive as the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or other stalwarts, nor did it look as good as such newcomers as the Audi A7 or Aston Martin Rapide.

Porsche addressed the Panamera’s appearance when it redesigned the car for the 2017 model year. But it has more than just a great new look; it also has a new chassis, a new engine, and a new interior. It’s currently available in two variants, both of which are turbo-powered and equipped with four-wheel drive. The Panamera 4S has a base price of $99,900, and the Turbo starts at $146,900.

The new Panamera is slightly longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor, and it appears to sit closer to the pavement. More significantly, it looks more like a 911, particularly at the haunches and at the rear, where it has the same LED tail-lamp slats as the sports car. The roofline also swoops down at the rear more steeply than it used to.

The cabin design is now more spare. Porsche has replaced the button-filled center console with a flat, touch-sensitive black panel. A 12.3-inch multimedia screen offers an intuitive interface that includes pinch-zoom and handwriting-recognition features, and it uses proximity sensors to activate a menu bar on the left of the display. The system integrates Apple CarPlay, Google Earth, and Google Street View, and you can use the Porsche Car Connect app to link it to an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The dashboard features a signature Porsche design element: a centrally positioned analog tachometer. A pair of information-dense 7-inch displays flank the tach, but the simple needle and familiar hash marks are a welcome sight for traditionalists.

The new technology elevates the Panamera’s cabin to the same level as those of its most advanced competitors. But Porsche drivers generally are far less interested in multimedia gizmos than in performance, and the company has ensured that the Panamera meets expectations by keeping its weight down—despite larger proportions and a longer standard equipment list—and by giving it a new engine. Actually, two new engines.