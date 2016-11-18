A Porsche Watch That Brings Back Bauhaus

The simplification of structure and purpose intrinsic to Germany’s Bauhaus style is the driving aesthetic of Porsche Design’s 1919 Datetimer Eternity. With its sublime minimalism paired with precision, the timepiece also pays tribute to the Porsche 356 coupe—the marque’s premiere production car from 1948.

Housed within a titanium case and protected under seven layers of sapphire crystal, the grayish-green face features hour, minute, and second hands that travel over a combination of Arabic numerals and baton markers as hour indices. The temporal display is completed with a date window at 3 o’clock. Powered by a Sellita SW200 automatic movement (with Porsche Design’s own Icon rotor), the watch has a 38-hour power reserve and is water-resistant to more than 300 feet.

The 1919 Datetimer Eternity debuted at Baselworld and has been available since May at a price of $4,800. (porsche-design.us)