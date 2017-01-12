Porsche’s New 911 GTS Line Puts the Pedal to Performance

For 2017, Porsche’s new 911 GTS series pushes performance levels on the marque’s Carrera and Targa models further than ever before. Packed with power and enhanced handling, the five GTS (Gran Turismo Sport) variants in the line include the Targa 4 GTS as well as coupe and cabriolet versions of the Carrera GTS and Carrera 4 GTS.

Common to each car is a 450 hp, 3-liter flat-6 (churning out 405 ft lbs of torque) mated to a 7-speed manual transmission. Also on board is the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system to give the ride a more even glide. On the coupes, the PASM Sports Suspension lowers the drive height by .39 inch. Also reduced is the time it takes to accelerate from zero to 60, which the hardtops do in 3.4 seconds—an impressive .2 of a second faster than their S and 4S counterparts. Top speed, depending on power-train configuration, is up to a possible 193 mph. And the Cabriolet and Targa take on zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds when paired with the Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission.

The GTS designates have also been given an edgier aesthetic with a black front spoiler lip and heightened rear spoiler extension (both add more downforce on each axle), tinted tail lights, gloss-black tailpipes, and satin black 20-inch wheels. The Targa bar on its namesake car is also dressed in satin black.

Within the distinctively appointed confines of the cockpit is a dashboard with the Sport Chrono Package’s stopwatch built in, GTS-logoed seats combining Alcantara and leather, and brushed aluminum trim. Also included is the Porsche Track Precision App that delivers telemetry data directly to smartphones.

Pricing for the 911 GTS line starts at $119,000 for the coupes and $131,300 for the cabriolets. Deliveries to the United States are set to begin in April. (porsche.com)