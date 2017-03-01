Proceeds from the Sale of This Rarefied McLaren P1 to Profit Higher Education

  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images courtesy of Gooding & Company. Copyright Mark Hardymon. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images courtesy of Gooding & Company. Copyright Mark Hardymon. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images courtesy of Gooding & Company. Copyright Mark Hardymon. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Anna McGrath. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Anna McGrath. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Anna McGrath. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images courtesy of Gooding & Company. Copyright Mark Hardymon. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Anna McGrath. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
    All images copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Anna McGrath. The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
  • The one-off McLaren P1 to be offered at Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auction.
March 1, 2017

A true catalyst for the advance of supercar development will soon effect positive change in the lives of countless aspiring engineers as a one-off McLaren P1 is set to sell through Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 10. Despite an estimated value of up to $2.3 million, the automotive marvel is being offered, remarkably, without reserve (no minimum bid) and with the stipulation that all of the revenue from its sale be donated to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

“The P1, in general, was groundbreaking and remains one of the most incredible supercars created,” says David Gooding, founder and president of Gooding & Company. “We love presenting this car because it’s so unusual, it has been loved, and it has a great story behind it. And the fact that we can raise money for a great cause is wonderful.”

The hybrid hero crossing the block is a 2015 version of McLaren’s pioneering model, introduced at the Paris Motor Show in 2012, which had a production run of 375 examples (excluding variants). Under the hood lies a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine and an electric motor that combine to generate approximately 915 hp and 723 ft lbs of torque. And with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as part of the power train’s package, the vehicle vaults from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 249 mph (without the electric limiter). An active hydropneumatic suspension and Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires (made specifically for the P1) heighten handling, as do the Akebono carbon-ceramic brakes which bring the car to a complete stop from a speed of 190 mph in 6.2 seconds.

Along with performance, another element that makes the mid-engine masterpiece stand out is the vehicle’s unique aesthetic vernacular.  “We were looking at the aerodynamics of Formula 1 cars and noticed some real parallels with the highly-efficient forms found in marine life,” explains McLaren’s Paul Howse, a principal designer of the P1. “The car was an absolute turning point for our design language and set up the building blocks for our entire product range moving forward—it’s crucial to McLaren’s history.”

Born from the model’s distinctive DNA, the carbon-fiber coupe appearing at auction is separated from its siblings by more than $140,000 worth of bespoke componentry and detailing that add to its overall sui generis. Such anomalous accents include custom finishes, seats styled after those found on the Ferrari GTB/4 Daytona, and a rare passenger-side vanity mirror inscribed with the affirmation “You look Beautiful” on its surface. Even the exterior paint was personalized, a one-of-a-kind metallic cobalt.

It was always the intent of the consignor, an alum of Rose-Hulman, to have the tailored titan serve as a vehicle for philanthropy steered toward his alma mater. “When he [the owner] came to Rose-Hulman, there was a professor, in particular, that greatly impacted his life and who he feels gave him the foundation for success,” says Jim Conwell, president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. “We are going to use the proceeds to create the Alfred R. Schmidt Endowed Chair for science, technology, engineering, and math. It’s going to impact generations of students.”

The school, located in Terre Haute, Ind., has been a springboard for careers in the technical sciences since its inception in 1874. According to Conwell, the institute’s legacy is one fittingly represented by the P1 being gifted. “The owner modified it to be an exact fit for him and that is exactly the approach we take to education—we modify for the individual student.”

The posh P1 will be one of 89 lots comprising Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auction at Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort. The event begins at 11 am with bidding accepted in person, by phone, and in absentia. (goodingco.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search