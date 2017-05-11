A Real Formula 1 Race Car Completes a VR Simulation Experience

  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
    CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
    CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
    CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • Testing the virtual Formula 1 experience from CXC Simulations.
    Testing the virtual Formula 1 experience from CXC Simulations.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
    CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • Testing the virtual Formula 1 experience from CXC Simulations.
  • CXC Simulations presents a virtual Formula 1 experience with a 2009 Williams F1 racecar.
  • Miles Branman
May 11, 2017

Luxury cruise lines promise something for everyone—pampering for the weary, adventure for the restless, and socializing for the socialites. Among the many reasons one might take to the open seas, the thrill of driving a Formula 1 car is unlikely to be one of them. Norwegian Cruise Lines and CXC Simulations want to change that.

When guests climb aboard the all-new Norwegian Joy in September, they will have access to first-class cuisine, entertainment, amenities—and a 2009 Williams F1 racecar. Before visions of the world’s smallest Formula 1 circuit come to mind, allow us to explain. CXC Simulations, makers of perhaps the most advanced racing simulators for personal and professional use, have converted one of the Williams team’s FW31 open-wheel racers into an immersive driving experience.

After eight months and 400 man-hours, CXC has re-created the rush of a Formula 1 contest through an original force-feedback steering wheel, adjustable pedals, a surround-sound system, and panoramic high-definition monitors. Guests will fend off a field of computerized challengers while seated in the same chassis that current Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg commanded during his bid for the 2009 World Championship. The latest physics and graphics teleport drivers to the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps and other famous courses for the ultimate test of car control.

Though CXC’s incredible Motion Pro II chassis (with vibration replicators) isn’t part of the Formula 1 kit, several of these standalone simulators (with integrated virtual reality equipment) will accompany the custom car onboard.

Having sampled CXC’s simulation wizardry, we can guarantee Norwegian Cruise Line customers are in for an unforgettable treat—just don’t forget to pack a helmet! (cxcsimulations.com; ncl.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
The new BMW M550i on the road in Germany.
The New BMW M550i Keeps Its Cool in All Conditions
During a drive through the German countryside, the car was a breeze to control despite the elements…
Read Article
These 5 Off-Road Warriors Will Roll Through the Ne...
Rugged and refined, each modified monster is made to access some of the remotest points on the map…
View Slideshow
A pristine example of the Lamborghini Countach.
See Why the Lamborghini Countach Remains an Inconv...
As one owner demonstrates, practicality should not be a priority when considering a Countach…
Read Article
RM Sotheby’s Moto-Icons Auction Brings Memorable M...
The selection includes a legendary Brough Superior as well as mid-century and super-modern machines…
View Slideshow
The 1954 Jaguar D-Type OKV 2.
This 1954 Jaguar D-Type Set a Record at Le Mans an...
Driven by Stirling Moss and Peter Walker in practice, it hit 172.8 mph on the Mulsanne Straight…
Read Article
The BMW R nineT Racer (right) and Pure (left).
The New BMW R nineT Racer and Pure Motorcycles are...
They may share the same base platform, but both bikes have a personality all their own…
Read Article
The BMW i8 MemphisStyle will be on display at the Frieze New York art fair from May 5 through 7.
BMW’s i8 MemphisStyle Makes North American Debut a...
The one-of-a-kind coupe illustrates the marque’s commitment to support modern art…
Read Article
Fusion’s Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor Mustang Fastback.
Fusion’s Gone in 60 Seconds Eleanor Mustang Is a M...
While some celebrities are accused of being manufactured, that is certainly the case with Fusion...
Read Article
The 1953 Aston Martin DB2 Drophead Coupé on offer through Bonhams.
Bonhams’ Aston Martin Sale to Bring Bond-Worthy Be...
Along with a vast array of automobiles, there will be prized memorabilia from the luxury automaker…
Read Article
Tom Kristensen, a nine-time Le mans winner, will be part of the Primland Racing Experience.
Drive with a Le Mans Legend During Primland’s Raci...
The package includes track time in an Audi R8 and hot laps with Tom Kristensen and Harold Primat
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search