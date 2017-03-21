Robb Report Reveals Its 2017 Car of the Year Winner(s)

  • Robb Report's Car of the Year contest ended in a tie between the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios Robb Report's Car of the Year contest ended in a tie between the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
  • A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
  • Inside the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios Inside the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder.
  • A Porsche 911 Turbo S at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios A Porsche 911 Turbo S at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
  • Inside the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios Inside the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
  • A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder on the road in California's Napa Valley.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder on the road in California's Napa Valley.
  • A Porsche 911 Turbo S on the road in California's Napa Valley.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios A Porsche 911 Turbo S on the road in California's Napa Valley.
  • Managing director David Arnold at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
    Photograph by Cordero Studios Managing director David Arnold at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
  • Robb Report's Car of the Year contest ended in a tie between the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
  • A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
  • Inside the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder.
  • A Porsche 911 Turbo S at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
  • Inside the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
  • A Lamborghini Huracán Spyder on the road in California's Napa Valley.
  • A Porsche 911 Turbo S on the road in California's Napa Valley.
  • Managing director David Arnold at Robb Report's 2017 Car of the Year event.
March 21, 2017

For automobile aficionados, the suspense is over and the debate can begin now that Robb Report’s 2017 Car of the Year has been announced this morning by the magazine’s managing director, David Arnold, on CNBC’s Squawk Box alongside reporter and editor Robert Frank. The annual competition’s most recent edition, featured in the publication’s April issue (on newsstands today), was held in California’s Napa Valley from October 28 through November 9. The results caught everyone by surprise, however, as the 13-car contest ended in a split decision for the first time in the event’s history. When the dust had settled, two titans were left to share the title for 2017—the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Although the well-worn sports cliché that compares a tie to kissing one's sister (or brother as the case may be) usually has merit, this draw doesn’t disappoint. Rather, the conclusion is compelling because it stands as a testament to the current state of high-performance vehicles and the marques that make them.

“The quality from the manufacturers continues to improve every year,” says Arnold. “Having approximately 200 judges review these cars and end up with a dead heat shows how challenging the field is. This year’s record luxury car sales also reflects the demand for this product segment.”

A refined Raging Bull with plenty of charge, the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder (starting at $262,450) boasts 610 hp yet is so approachable that it could easily be a daily driver—albeit one that crushes any commute. Its power train teams a 5.2-liter V-10 engine (with 413 ft lbs of torque) with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The coupling allows the Huracán (the name is Spanish for “hurricane”) to blow from zero to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and reach 201 mph—a rate just shy of the base wind speed found in an F4 tornado.

“With its combination of performance and comfort, the Huracán is probably Lamborghini’s best car ever, despite having two fewer cylinders than its big brother, the Aventador,” says Robb Report’s automotive consultant, Robert Ross. “It’s all about balance, with inimitable style.”

But while the Lambo led for much of the 13-day deliberation, the Porsche 911 S (starting at $188,100) proved to be a fine-tuned tempest of its own and curried a flurry of favor through the homestretch. The 580 hp coupe carries a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine (with 553 ft lbs of torque) mated with the marque’s 7-speed dual-clutch transmission—a duo that allows the all-wheel-drive juggernaut to jump from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and land at a top speed of 205 mph.

“Like Thanksgiving Day, Porsche’s venerable 911 Turbo has been coming around for what seems like eternity, but unlike annual holidays, gets more exciting with every passing year,” says Ross. “This Turbo S is a car everyone can enjoy, every day, without fanfare and—if you please—without turning too many heads. Call it the discreet supercar solution.”

During the fortnight of festivities, Robb Report editors collaborated with industry experts and influencers to road test a collection that, aside from the winners, included models from Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Lincoln, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Nissan, and Rolls-Royce. “This was the most outstanding offering we have had so far at Car of the Year,” says Arnold, who cites being able to host the group in the renowned wine-growing region of Napa as a personal highlight.

Fittingly, it was the pairing of intoxicating power and performance that earned the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S variants the victory. But the bragging rights end in 12 months when Robb Report finds a new supercar (or two) superlative. (robbreport.com/coty)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search