The Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Makes North American Debut in California
Follow @robbreportrebs
October 13, 2016
This summer, Rolls-Royce offered a glimpse into the future by announcing its very first autonomous car, the Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100. The futuristic vehicle—powered by zero-emissions technology—features artificial intelligence that both drives the car and handles the owner’s schedule. The luxurious, fully customizable cabin includes dark wood paneling, a silk sofa, and a 360-degree glass canopy—proving the future will be bright indeed. The car makes its North American debut today at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (rolls-royce103ex.com)