See Why This 1953 Jaguar C-Type Sold for $13.2 Million

One of only three “Works Lightweight” cars ever built by Jaguar, this extremely rare and coveted 1953 C-Type had an impressive racing history, winning many titles at the hands of Scottish racing team Ecurie Ecosse and being driven by no less than five Le Mans–winning drivers during its prime.

Before the vehicle sold through RM Sotheby’s for $13.2 million, the auction house’s car specialist David Swig had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get behind the wheel. Watch as Swig tells Robb Report partner Petrolicious all about this car’s competitive legacy and performance chops, including what sets it apart from other Jaguar racers of its era. (petrolicious.com)

See more videos from Petrolicious >>