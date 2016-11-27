See Why the 2.7 Carrera RS Is the Greatest Dual-Purpose Porsche Ever Created

  • Photo by Petrolicious
    1973 2.7 Carrera RS Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
    1973 2.7 Carrera RS Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Photo by Petrolicious
  • Lindsay Bjerregaard
November 27, 2016

 

 

 

What Robb Report partner Petrolicious describes as the “brawny brother” to the Porsche 911, the 1973 2.7 Carrera RS sets itself apart thanks to a ducktail rear spoiler, big brakes, flared fenders and, most importantly, its reputation as the greatest dual-purpose Porsche the marque ever created. The 2.7 Carrera RS was developed to meet Group 4 Special GT series homologation rules but became so popular that Porsche produced more than 1,500 examples—well over the 500 car minimum that was originally intended.

Although the car wasn’t certified in the U.S., four of them found their way stateside including the one featured in this video. Originally owned by Porsche racecar driver and distributor Vasek Polek, the car now belongs to Mark Haddawy who describes the 2.7 Carrera RS as magical to drive and impressively fast, despite being over 40 years old. (petrolicious.com)

See more videos from Petrolicious >>

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
BREAKING NEWS: Aston Martin Revives the Legendary...
The track-only continuation car will be limited to a production run of just 25…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search