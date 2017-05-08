See Why the Lamborghini Countach Remains an Inconvenient Ideal

Form left function in the dust when it came to the creation of the Lamborghini Countach. Despite having debuted 46 years ago, the car still looks more like one of Darth Vader’s assault vehicles than any terrestrial transport. Fittingly, it also seems to have been ergonomically designed with an alien in mind. Perhaps that’s the reason it continues to catch the eye and take the breath of any onlooker on the road.

Having a poster of the model on his wall as a child, collector James Chen grew up coveting the car until he was eventually able to call one his own. Watch as RobbReport.com’s partner Petrolicious discovers why, according to Chen, the Countach defines the word “exotic” but just won’t do at a fast-food drive-through. (petrolicious.com)