Sir Stirling Moss’ 1955 Mille Miglia Victory in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR #722

  • Photo by Petrolicious
    Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Photo by Petrolicious
  • Lindsay Bjerregaard
October 28, 2016

RobbReport.com partner Petrolicious takes a look back at the story of Sir Stirling Moss’ record-breaking victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia race in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR. Just 25 years old at the time, now-International Motorsports Hall of Famer Moss and his navigator Denis Jenkinson sped the 310 hp two-seater through nearly 1,000 miles of Italian countryside on a course that was notoriously harrowing. With racecars speeding through public roads—and the 300 SLR averaging over 98 mph throughout the race—Moss had to contend with spectators standing right along the edges of already narrow streets. Moss’ time of 10 hours, 7 minutes, and 48 seconds still stands as an unbroken record for what has often been called the greatest and most epic race of all time. Watch the video to see Moss and other racing champions reflect on the iconic race as Moss takes the winning car for a drive 60 years after his victory.

 

 

 

 

See more videos from Petrolicious >>

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search