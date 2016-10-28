Sir Stirling Moss’ 1955 Mille Miglia Victory in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR #722

RobbReport.com partner Petrolicious takes a look back at the story of Sir Stirling Moss’ record-breaking victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia race in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR. Just 25 years old at the time, now-International Motorsports Hall of Famer Moss and his navigator Denis Jenkinson sped the 310 hp two-seater through nearly 1,000 miles of Italian countryside on a course that was notoriously harrowing. With racecars speeding through public roads—and the 300 SLR averaging over 98 mph throughout the race—Moss had to contend with spectators standing right along the edges of already narrow streets. Moss’ time of 10 hours, 7 minutes, and 48 seconds still stands as an unbroken record for what has often been called the greatest and most epic race of all time. Watch the video to see Moss and other racing champions reflect on the iconic race as Moss takes the winning car for a drive 60 years after his victory.

